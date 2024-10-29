J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 559 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOW shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

NYSE:NOW opened at $945.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $887.83 and a 200-day moving average of $798.89. The company has a market capitalization of $194.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.04, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $558.09 and a 52 week high of $979.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.58, for a total transaction of $148,773.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,496.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

