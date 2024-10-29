J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 409.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 857,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,786,000 after purchasing an additional 689,212 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 155.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 530,610 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,140,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,254,000 after acquiring an additional 323,386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,496,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,620,000 after acquiring an additional 298,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,535,000.

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

