J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,510 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,510 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 1,839,959 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $196,286,826.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,350,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,665,690.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,953,387 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,353,236 over the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE DELL opened at $120.66 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.73 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.91 and a 200-day moving average of $125.27. The company has a market cap of $85.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

