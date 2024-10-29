J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,818 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDIV. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 577.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $848.79 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.76 and a 1 year high of $50.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.93.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

