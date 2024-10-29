J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,273 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,273 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 115,975 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 336.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 5,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,219,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 363,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,544,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $402.99 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $276.96 and a 1 year high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $399.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $390.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.65 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.48.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

