J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 754 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWA LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. EWA LLC now owns 17,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $119.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.78. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $89.41 and a 12-month high of $120.82.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

