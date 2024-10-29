J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 477 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,218,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 119,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,357,000 after purchasing an additional 48,519 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $206.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.64. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

