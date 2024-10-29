J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EPD

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.