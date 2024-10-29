J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 771 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned 0.21% of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 449,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 20,696 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 14,462 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 216,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 139,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,962,000 after acquiring an additional 48,270 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

PFM opened at $46.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.76 million, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $47.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.87.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

