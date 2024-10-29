J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,071 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,433,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,682,000 after buying an additional 1,598,446 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 47,667,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,782,000 after buying an additional 2,612,418 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,656,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,236,000 after buying an additional 239,260 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,757,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,584,000 after buying an additional 4,416,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,345,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,449,000 after buying an additional 159,924 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

