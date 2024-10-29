J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 363,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after buying an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 104,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock opened at $109.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average is $104.96. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.