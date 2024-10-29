Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 407,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 10.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 200,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,530,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.43.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $8,038,392.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,828,815.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,494 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,239. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $77.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.16. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.13 and a 12-month high of $78.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.92%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

