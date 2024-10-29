JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently concluded public offerings on October 22, 2024, involving various notes. The offerings consisted of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Notes due 2028, $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2028, $2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2030, and $3,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2035, collectively termed as the “Notes.”

These note offerings were registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, through a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-263304). In association with these offerings, a legal opinion on the legality of the Notes has been included as Exhibit 5.1 in the filed report.

Additionally, in compliance with Item 9.01 of the report, the financial statements and exhibits showcase:

– Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP regarding the legality of the Notes.

– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP (part of Exhibit 5.1).

– Exhibit 101: The cover page formatted in Inline XBRL according to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T, with an Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101.

The report was signed on behalf of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by Jordan A. Costa, Managing Director, on October 22, 2024.

