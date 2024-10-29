JPMorgan Chase & Co. recently concluded public offerings on October 22, 2024, involving various notes. The offerings consisted of $500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Floating Rate Notes due 2028, $2,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2028, $2,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2030, and $3,000,000,000 aggregate principal amount of Fixed-to-Floating Rate Notes due 2035, collectively termed as the “Notes.”
These note offerings were registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, through a registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-263304). In association with these offerings, a legal opinion on the legality of the Notes has been included as Exhibit 5.1 in the filed report.
– Exhibit 5.1: Opinion of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP regarding the legality of the Notes.
– Exhibit 23.1: Consent of Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP (part of Exhibit 5.1).
– Exhibit 101: The cover page formatted in Inline XBRL according to Rule 406 of Regulation S-T, with an Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document and included in Exhibit 101.
The report was signed on behalf of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by Jordan A. Costa, Managing Director, on October 22, 2024.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s 8K filing here.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Chase & Co.
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?