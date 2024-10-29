KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) PT Raised to $160.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $140.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.70%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. bought 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 769 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

