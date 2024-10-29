KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth $217,004,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,207,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $337,543,000 after buying an additional 2,133,290 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,036,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $424,835,000 after buying an additional 1,585,447 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $154,468,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,644,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,674,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KKR shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.6 %

KKR stock opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $147.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.48.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 5.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

