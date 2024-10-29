Krishna Shanmuganathan Purchases 8,812 Shares of abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS) Stock

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Free Report) insider Krishna Shanmuganathan acquired 8,812 shares of abrdn Asia Focus stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 282 ($3.66) per share, with a total value of £24,849.84 ($32,226.48).

abrdn Asia Focus Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAS stock opened at GBX 283 ($3.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 11.29. The company has a market capitalization of £434.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,144.44 and a beta of 0.62. abrdn Asia Focus plc has a 52-week low of GBX 241 ($3.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 289 ($3.75). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 278.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 277.50.

abrdn Asia Focus Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. abrdn Asia Focus’s payout ratio is 6,666.67%.

About abrdn Asia Focus

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

