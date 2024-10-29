Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 35.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,689 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,856,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,519,576,000 after buying an additional 144,914 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,959,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,875,023,000 after purchasing an additional 142,903 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,254,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,470 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,075,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 614,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,009,000 after purchasing an additional 25,362 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total value of $528,928.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price target on Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Lam Research from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.03.

Lam Research Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $57.44 and a 52 week high of $113.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.38%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

