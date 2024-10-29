Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 407,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,484,000 after buying an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,778,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.0% during the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $134.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1-year low of $80.33 and a 1-year high of $139.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.53.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 114.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAMR. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

