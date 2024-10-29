Leuthold Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,171 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,927,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 337.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,995,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,377 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,462 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $278.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 3.97. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $210.42 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $276.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

