Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.22 Million Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Leuthold Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,787 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Terex by 202.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 83.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Terex from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Terex from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Terex from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Terex Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $44.22 and a 12-month high of $68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Terex had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 2,205 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.36 per share, for a total transaction of $119,863.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,995.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.