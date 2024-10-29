Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.26 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC owned about 0.34% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:XRT opened at $76.44 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a market cap of $645.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

