Leuthold Group LLC Purchases 2,557 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 49.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,760 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of eBay by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of eBay by 325.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in eBay by 435.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in eBay by 35.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 150,661 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 39,636 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EBAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.23.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.17 and a 52 week high of $67.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its 200-day moving average is $56.55.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.