Leuthold Group LLC Sells 2,758 Shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,531 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC owned 0.07% of Urban Outfitters worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 138.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,825.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 924 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 11,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $413,951.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URBN shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Urban Outfitters from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.30.

Check Out Our Latest Report on URBN

Urban Outfitters Stock Performance

Shares of URBN opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.37 and a 52-week high of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.24. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Urban Outfitters Profile

(Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.