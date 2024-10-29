Leuthold Group LLC Sells 7,700 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,037,000 after acquiring an additional 53,120 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the second quarter worth $50,540,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 247,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 135,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $13,326,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB stock opened at $117.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.60. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.73 and a 52-week high of $126.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.