LivaNova (LIVN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. LivaNova has set its FY 2024 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.10-$3.20 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $318.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.05 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 13.77%. On average, analysts expect LivaNova to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LIVN stock opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.60 and a beta of 1.00. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $64.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Baird R W raised shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LivaNova from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on LIVN

About LivaNova

(Get Free Report)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates through Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.