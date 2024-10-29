LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. StockNews.com downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of LiveRamp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

RAMP stock opened at $25.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.92 and a beta of 0.96. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $42.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.63.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. LiveRamp had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,491.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kimberly Bloomston sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $100,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,951,106.99. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 5,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $149,982.54. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,912,491.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,538 shares of company stock worth $495,471. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 4,575.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 187.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

