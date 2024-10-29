Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 454,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,738,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 347,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 21,339 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $14,751,000. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 4.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 166,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,956,000 after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 84.6% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 25,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.62 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.46 and a 12-month high of $149.30. The company has a market cap of $45.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

