Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,029,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,255,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Itron by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 30,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 16,441 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITRI opened at $104.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.16. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.11 and a 52 week high of $113.07.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.25. Itron had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $609.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

ITRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Itron in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Guggenheim raised Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Itron from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Itron from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Itron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.67.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total value of $3,931,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,276 shares in the company, valued at $21,519,083.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $425,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,169. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,276 shares of company stock worth $4,515,846 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

