Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 29,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 7,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.84. The firm has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.