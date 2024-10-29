Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 400 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 13,968.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 84,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,883,000 after purchasing an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $1,180,000. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Royal Gold by 7.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $151.03 on Tuesday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $155.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 39.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.84%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Gold to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Royal Gold from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Royal Gold from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Royal Gold from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Royal Gold from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.86.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total value of $120,481.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,415,648.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.53, for a total value of $213,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,182.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,355 shares of company stock worth $1,170,315 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

