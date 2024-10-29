Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 600 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Busey Bank lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 10.6% during the third quarter. Busey Bank now owns 2,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1,281.5% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,017 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 17,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.3% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 80.5% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 36,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 16,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at $4,812,302.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA stock opened at $217.54 on Tuesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $261.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on IQVIA from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus upgraded IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.27.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

