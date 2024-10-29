Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,481 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Country Club Bank grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 87.5% during the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 13,343 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter valued at $1,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LULU opened at $307.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.18. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.01 and a 52-week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald purchased 4,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,922 shares in the company, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

