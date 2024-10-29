Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.
Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LYEL opened at $0.94 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.53.
Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Lyell Immunopharma
Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.
