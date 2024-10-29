Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.00 price target on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $0.94 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of -0.53.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 33.35% and a negative net margin of 389,368.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lyell Immunopharma will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYEL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 197.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 26,635 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 78.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 9.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 48,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

