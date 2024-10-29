Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Bought by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 142,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owned about 0.05% of Marathon Digital worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Digital by 121.1% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Tobam raised its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 173.0% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of MARA stock opened at $18.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 5.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.35. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $34.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $145.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.86 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 62.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total value of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $262,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,022,547.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,417 shares of company stock valued at $1,516,536 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Profile

(Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.