Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post earnings of $7.13 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.36 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $22 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MLM opened at $578.27 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials has a 12 month low of $398.59 and a 12 month high of $626.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $536.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $556.11. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.36%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $700.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $650.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $658.00 to $646.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $619.36.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

