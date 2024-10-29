MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Bought by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 374.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in MetLife during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 602.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Stock Performance

MetLife stock opened at $83.07 on Tuesday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.60.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.57 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

