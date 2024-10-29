Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746,423 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 3.5% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $333,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 791,058 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $353,564,000 after acquiring an additional 34,760 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 851,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $380,777,000 after acquiring an additional 41,560 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.9% during the second quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the second quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 109,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,862,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $426.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $331.83 and a 52-week high of $468.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.58.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $64.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.38 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Microsoft announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 16th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $470.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Microsoft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total transaction of $32,017,386.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total transaction of $7,157,129.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 78,353 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.63, for a total value of $32,017,386.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,189,942.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,629 shares of company stock worth $77,916,485. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

