Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mid Penn Bancorp traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 9652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPB

Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPB. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 2.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 5,438.1% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $538.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.