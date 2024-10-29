Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $35.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mid Penn Bancorp traded as high as $32.16 and last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 9652 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.09.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.
Institutional Trading of Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp Trading Up 3.7 %
The company has a market capitalization of $538.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Mid Penn Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.63%.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
