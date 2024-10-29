Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 3,757 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,888 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 67,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 38,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $364.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.12.

NYSE APD opened at $318.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $295.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.56. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $332.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

