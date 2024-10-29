Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 22,748 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 24.0% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 7,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $301,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TEL. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.82.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.2 %

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.16 and a 12 month high of $159.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total value of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total value of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

