Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $6.74 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $6,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $1,001,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,113,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,037,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $104,355,000 after acquiring an additional 171,902 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after acquiring an additional 16,424 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,959 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $140.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average is $114.48. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $147.15.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. purchased 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,470,003.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.29.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

