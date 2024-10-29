Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 13,478 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $4,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter worth $259,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 62.1% during the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 27,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ventas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NYSE:VTR opened at $64.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $66.22.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -449.99%.

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $209,028.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,761,255.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $396,924.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,069 shares of company stock worth $4,923,389. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

