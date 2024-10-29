Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 172,596 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 143.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172,596 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $6,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 60,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,864,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,943 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kenvue Stock Up 1.1 %

Kenvue stock opened at $22.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Kenvue’s payout ratio is 105.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

About Kenvue

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

