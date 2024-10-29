Mobileye Global (MBLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mobileye Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MBLY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Mobileye Global news, CEO Amnon Shashua acquired 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

