Mobileye Global (MBLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Mobileye Global has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Mobileye Global to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
NASDAQ MBLY opened at $13.02 on Tuesday. Mobileye Global has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17.
A number of research analysts have commented on MBLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Mobileye Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mobileye Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.55.
Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.
