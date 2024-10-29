Modera Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 281,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $32.66 and a 1-year high of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.68.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

