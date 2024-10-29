Modera Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 109,309.3% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 59,027 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,329,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cummins by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 186,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP increased its position in Cummins by 190.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 18,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,870,722.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.24, for a total transaction of $7,474,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,870,722.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.35, for a total value of $1,435,673.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,873 shares in the company, valued at $6,269,205.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $259.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $349.00 to $371.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.55.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CMI

Cummins Stock Performance

Cummins stock opened at $334.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $316.92 and a 200-day moving average of $296.16. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.80 and a 52 week high of $340.82.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.82 per share. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.29%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.