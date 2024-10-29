Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on GEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res cut GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

Shares of GEV opened at $289.29 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $298.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.21 and a 200-day moving average of $191.71.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

