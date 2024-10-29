Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 800 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth $37,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.3 %

EPD opened at $29.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $30.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.94.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.