Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 781 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 767.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,187,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,380 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,846,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,269,000 after buying an additional 661,490 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,253,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,649,000 after acquiring an additional 583,649 shares during the period. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,488.3% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 577,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,847,000 after acquiring an additional 554,894 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $49.91 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.89.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

