Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.96 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $507.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MPWR opened at $890.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.13, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $904.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $817.98. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $392.10 and a twelve month high of $959.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $959.90.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total transaction of $668,637.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 859 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.39, for a total value of $668,637.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,510,330.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.51, for a total value of $2,131,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,333,014.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,136 shares of company stock valued at $38,591,228 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

